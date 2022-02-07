Popular

Bandai Namco's anime brawler Jump Force disappears from Steam today

If you want it, you better hurry.

Jump Force
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)
The anime brawler Jump Force did not wow us when it came out in early 2019—"It's all a bit boring," we said in our 55% review—but it's rated reasonably well on Steam, notching up a "mostly positive" ranking across more than 15,000 user reviews. If you're curious but still waiting for the right moment to give it a go, you might want to get a move on, because very soon it will be removed from sale. 

Bandai Namco actually announced the looming removal of Jump Force back in November 2021, and today is the day: At 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, it will be gone for good. All versions of the game will be removed from all storefronts, as will all the character pack DLC. Surprisingly it's still full price, $60 for the standard edition of the game.

Online servers are also being taken down but not until August 24, so players will still have several months of connecting with the community in the multiplayer lobby, climbing the leaderboards, earning rewards, and buying things from the in-game shop, although that will be closed a few weeks ahead of the final shutdown, on August 1.

The good news for committed fans is that Jump Force will continue to be playable offline, and online battles (but no ranked matches) will be available as well. Any DLCs purchased before their removal from sale will also continue to operate as normal.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)
