Alan Wake 2 teased by developer tweet, alternate reality blog, domain name update

Alan Wake

As spotted by our chums at OXM , Remedy has updated the domain name 'alanwake2.com', which it has owned since 2005. An eagle-eyed NeoGAF poster spotted that the domain was updated yesterday - could this mean a sequel announcement at E3?

Remedy Creative Director Sam Lake took to Twitter earlier in the weekend to tease things further:

A town called Ordinary seems like exactly the kind of place Alan Wake would go. The last town he lived in - Bright Falls - was actually tremendously dark, setting a trend for inappropriately named settlements that I imagine he's under a lot of pressure to maintain. The blog linked to in Sam Lake's tweet makes a number of veiled references to the story of the first game, but my favourite line is this one:

Alone at my own wake

ALONE WAKE.

Could this mean an Alone in the Dark/Alan Wake crossover? Could it just be a funny way of pronouncing 'Alan'? Could it be totally meaningless? We'll find out more, hopefully, at E3.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
