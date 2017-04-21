Abandon Ship takes to the Gamer Stage at the PC Gamer Weekender

When Abandon Ship was first announced late last year it came with a special billing. "FTL-meets-Sunless Sea in the golden age of sail" so said developer Fireblade Software which, alongside its high-fantasy themes, procedurally-generated world, and oil painting-like art style, sounded impressive.

So impressive that we invited Fireblade's Gary Burchell and Adam Thacker to the PC Gamer Weekender to talk us through how development is going, and how we'll aim to conquer the high seas when Abandon Ship lands later this year.

Live from the Gamer Stage, Burchell and Thacker dive deep (sorry) into the game's exploration, combat, and inventory and trading systems—all of which looks to be shaping up nicely.