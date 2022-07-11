A singleplayer Apex Legends shooter is in development at Respawn

By published

The studio is hiring for a number of positions on an "incubation" team.

Apex Legends Bloodhound
(Image credit: Respawn, EA)
Audio player loading…

Multiple new job listings have revealed that Respawn Entertainment is in the early stages of development on a new singleplayer shooter based on Apex Legends (opens in new tab).

The job listings (opens in new tab) are for positions in something called the Apex Universe FPS Incubation Project. Details are understandably scarce, but a couple of the listings for artists describe the game as "a brand new Respawn singleplayer adventure."

Respawn has a lot going on these days and so there's potential for confusion, but this game appears to be unrelated to previously revealed projects: Along with the Apex Universe FPS Incubation Project, Respawn is also looking for people to join a separate New Game Incubation Team (opens in new tab), as well as a Star Wars FPS (opens in new tab) Team—which, for the record, is different from its Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab) team.

There's a lot of storytelling potential in Apex Legends, which features a remarkable depth and breadth of characters—more than you might expect from a battle royale with no story mode. But some fans are hoping that the Apex moniker is a bit of a misdirect: Apex Legends is set in the Respawn's Titanfall universe, and there's a glimmer of faint, reluctant hope that this is actually Titanfall 3, and that Respawn is simply trying to avoid stoking the hype fires too early. Apex is also a more immediately recognizable brand than Titanfall, although I'm not sure how much consideration that particular factor would be given to job listings.

Of course, some fans noticed the slight but significant change in verbiage:

I suspect redittor No_Librarian_4016 (opens in new tab) has the best bead on the situation at this very early stage. "No you would have been hyped for a few months and then extremely angry when it wasn’t Titanfall 3," they wrote in response to someone complaining about the use of Apex instead of Titanfall. "Don’t pretend people won’t be mad no matter what."

Words to live by.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments