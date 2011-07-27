Win the eye of the White Tiger in the Realm of the Titans Beta [Giveaway]

UPDATE: The winners have been chosen, and will receive their codes shortly. Thanks to everyone who entered!

I could go on, but you get the idea. Realm of the Titans , the MOBA contender from Aeria Games, is going into Beta today, and we want to make sure you get the most out of it. That's why we're giving away an item boost, a hero, and a mount to the 100 worthiest Titans this plane of existence has to offer. Want to find out how to enter to win these PCG-exclusive codes? Read on.

Winners will recieve a code that grants them a 30-day experience-boosting item, permanent access to the White Tiger hero, and the in-game Skyboard mount.

To enter the giveaway, simply send an email to contests@pcgamer.com with “I've got the eye of the tiger” in the subject line. We'll select 100 lucky winners on Monday, August 1st and send them an email with their code. You'll need to be a participant in the Beta to redeem your prize, so make sure you've signed up at the official ROTT page before entering. Just picture it now—cruising around as a majestic Tiger who is riding a hoverboard into battle , gaining extra XP all the while. It almost brings a tear of joy to my eyes.