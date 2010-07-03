Watch a party fight in Star Wars: The Old Republic

Back at E3, Bioware and Lucasarts showed off a piece of instanced combat in their forthcoming Star Wars MMO, The Old Republic. I was a little critical of the demo - not because it wasn't fun, but because MMO combat, with its weird trilogy of tank, dps and healz tends to look slightly awkward when watched from a distance. Now you can watch the same demonstration - it's below the link. If the embed is playing up, you can watch it at the official site .