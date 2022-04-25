Vampire Survivors update 0.5.1 takes us to The Bone Zone

"You cannot pet the dog in Vampire Survivors."

Viral hit Vampire Survivors has hit Update 0.5.1, which released today, adding a new, quite hard challenge stage to the much-delighted-in game. As usual, I do not know what the heck is going on in the new update for Vampire Survivors, all I know is that I must play it: much like the creator of Vampire Survivors, incidentally.

In addition to the new stage, which I must emphasize is called The Bone Zone, we've got a new character, weapon, and two new arcanas. There's like... a dog? It farts flowers? Last time there were cats, and I have been informed that the cats do not like the new dog. The time before that, or maybe before that, there were milk elementals, and somewhere in here we got a bear that throws grenades. All I'm trying to say here, people, is that Vampire Survivors is a rollicking good time.

"A screen clearing thrillride with carpet-bombing doves," said Rich Stanton. For my part, I'd describe it as a $3 game about eating roast chicken off the floor. You can find Vampire Survivors on Steam.

