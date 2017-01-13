Tournament gaming returns to the PC Gamer Weekender in 2017

Don’t just attend the PC Gamer Weekender—compete! We’re pulling out all the stops to make sure our tournament offering this year has something for everyone, including a new, bespoke gaming area.

European Gaming League (EGL) will be on hand to host a number of different titles and tournaments in our brans new 32-seat tournament gaming area. Sign up, play and you could walk away with some great swag. Games included in tournaments—which run throughout the weekend—are Hearthstone, Rocket League, League of Legends (Howling Abyss, of course) and, rather excitingly, Tekken 7.

With this being the first time Bandai Namco’s long-running brawler series has made an appearance on PC, we figured what better way to put it through its paces than to host a tournament at the PCGW? There is no better way, basically. That’s what we’re saying. There are more games to be announced too, so even if your favoured tournament tipple isn’t yet listed, it might yet turn up.

Of course, you could just sit back and say ‘ah, a tournament on a game I am good at—nice!’ and never do anything about it… or you could step up and show the world just how good you are. Keep an eye on PC Gamer’s social media for any additional announcements regarding our 2017 tournaments. Sign-up times will be posted on this very site in the next couple of weeks, so keep checking back—and good luck!