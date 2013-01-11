Tomb Raider beats Ron Gilbert's The Cave to top Green Man Gaming sales chart

Lara Croft knows a thing or two about spelunking - the exploration of caves. Though the dark recesses she probes in her next outing for PC are mainly in her own head, rather than of the literal variety.

The British heroine - starring in the March reboot of Tomb Raider - is back at the top of many folks' 'most wanted' list, judging by the latest sales chart from online retailers Green Man Gaming. She's beaten off competition from another pre-purchase game - The Cave - which does thrust players underground. The adventure is the brainchild of legend Ron Gilbert of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion fame and forged with the help of Tim Schafer's Double Fine Productions, so it's no wonder people are DRAWN to it. CAVE. DRAWN. See?

Other pre-purchase games getting people excited enough to get their order in early include the return of Dante in Ninja Theory's Devil May Cry reboot - in at number seven - and the revival of EA's SimCity which is at number nine.

There's no room in the chart for long-time GMG community favourite Chivalry: Medieval Warfare , with sneaky assassin Dishonored sneaking in at number 10.

Here's the chart in full, people...

1. Tomb Raider (pre-purchase)

2. The Cave (pre-purchase)

3. Guild Wars 2

4. Sine Mora

5. Far Cry 3 *

6. Bioshock Infinite

7. DmC: Devil May Cry (pre-purchase)

8. Borderlands 2

9. SimCity * (pre-purchase)

10. Dishonored

*Not available in some regions

Brought to you in association with Green Man Gaming.