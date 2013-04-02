Thief reveal trailer: Garrett explores what makes a perfect plunderer

The smoke of a freshly snuffed candle from a Thief teaser still lingers in the air, but time is trivial for master burglar Garrett. He's back on the creaky wooden stage already in the upcoming stealth reboot's full debut trailer to say, essentially: "I rule."

Peer through the gloom, and you'll spot glimpses of a few gadgets in Garrett's repertoire, including smoke bombs, lockpicks, and his trusty utility arrows. It's also great to have another look at the City's steam-goth design (and we ought to have more soon).