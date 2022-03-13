The next Warframe is Gyre, a ballerina full of electricity

Audio player loading…

With Warframe's Angels of the Zariman expansion coming up in April 2022, we're finally getting a first look at what's coming in it. The follow up to the rather well regarded The New War expansion, Angels of the Zariman will also bring along a new frame, as is customary for such things in the world of Digital Extremes' free to play sci-fi action game.

That frame is Gyre, a ballerina-inspired frame with an electrical theme. Whereas existing frame Volt is all about blasts of lightning, Gyre seems to be more about graceful arcs of electricity, like the more enchanting creations of scientists such as Nikola Tesla. One of her abilities apparently uses "a little bit of physics," which a senior game designer described as "pretty fun to use" and "a little chaotic."

Captivate enemies with the unstoppable grace of the newest #Warframe, Gyre, making her debut with Angels of the Zariman. pic.twitter.com/ziAr5tXYBdMarch 11, 2022 See more

"Fun to use" and "a little chaotic" are pretty much the watchwords of a good Warframe character, so I'm not going to speculate too much on what a ballet-dancing electromaster will get up to other than that I expect it'll be pretty fun. We'll see more about Gyre—other than the tweet above and the short trailer shot—closer to launch.

Angels of the Zariman will also include a new social hub, more main quest and missions, and NPCs to chat with. You can also get an apartment to customize, which seems nice, since you can move from the new social hub to procedural missions seamlessly—that is, with no load screen. Neat.