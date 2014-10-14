The Evil Within gets a launch trailer, but no review yet

The Evil Within launched today, but the absence of any PC review code means that we're going to have to wait until Friday before delivering our verdict. (You can see what our sister site GamesRadar thought about it here.) We plan to have some in-game footage, running on the LPC, for you later today.

If you can't wait for that, there's also this launch trailer, which plays out much as expected: Horrific monsters contained within the crumbling walls of an insane asylum gripped by some supernatural power that's determined to murder you in the most inhumanly awful ways possible. Good times!

It all starts innocently enough with an early-evening journey to an elegant mansion. But it doesn't take long—just after the appearance of the piano-playing ghosts, to be specific—that our intrepid hero realizes that things may not be quite as they seem. "There's something wrong with this place," he muses, before driving a machete into the back of someone's skull. Then somebody sets him on fire.

It gets worse from there—and yes, there are apparently worse ways to die than being strapped in a chair and immolated—although in the confusing world of Shinji Mikami, the guy who made Resident Evil, "worse" is actually "better" and the reason people play his games.

Another possible reason to play is the game's debug console, which will enable such things as god mode, infinite ammo, no-clipping, and a proper frame rate. Handy info to have when you're being chased by a lunatic with a giant hammer and a box on his head.