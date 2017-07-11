The Escapists 2 release date set

Mouldy Toof Studios and Team 17's The Escapists 2 was announced in October 2016, and offered a glimpse at its newest wild western-styled map earlier this year. It's now got a launch date, August 22, and has marked the occasion with a new trailer.

First, here's that:

Packing ten new prisons—which span the jungle, a moving train, the "frosty" Fort Tundra and outer space—The Escapists 2 builds on the foundations laid by its forerunner, and introduces a new combat system, new craftable items and, of course, new ways to escape your incarceration.

Each new mission can be played in solo or multiplayer, and for the first time players can drop in and out in both local and online play. "Carefully plan and execute an intricate escape from your initial incarceration with your fellow inmates," says Team 17. "[Do so] either online or locally, or simply hop into an existing game already in progress to help pull off the final touches of the escape!"

And whereas the first Escapists game's customisation options were relatively limited, its successor promises 300 variables as players strive to create their "perfect prisoner".

The Escapists 2 is due on PC on August 22.