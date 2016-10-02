The Escapists 2 announced, adds multiplayer and more detailed sprites

I watched the PS4 announcement trailer and saw no mention of the PC or Xbox, but thankfully a hidden version, unearthed by Reddit, set things right. The Escapists 2 is coming to PC (via Steam) and consoles in 2017, and brings multiplayer to Mouldy Toof's sandbox prison escape game. It also brings more detailed sprites and tiles, more ways to escape, more things to craft out of old toothbrushes and belly button fluff, a revised battle system, and lots of other stuff featured in the following video.

The Escapists 2 looks impressively far along, considering the original isn't that old, and that it's been supported by an avalanche of DLC and spin-offs, including an official Walking Dead tie-in.

The big new feature here is the multiplayer, I reckon, which adds online (and split-screen!) co-op and competitive shenanigans to the series.

There's no firm date yet, so you'll just have to mark every day in 2017 into next year's diary, just to be sure.