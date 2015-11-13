The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

BlizzCon is behind us, and the League of Legends World Championship has become a memory. Things are relatively quiet in the land of CS:GO and StarCraft II as Dreamhack Winter approaches, and the Smite scene is deep in preparation for the Super Regionals in Atlanta next week. Dota 2 takes centre stage this weekend, then, as the first-ever Major gets underway in Frankfurt. If you are not a fan of world-class wizard-clicking, we’ve got North American CS:GO, a little Hearthstone, and some Ultra Street Fighter IV.

Dota 2: The Frankfurt Major

The group stages for the Frankfurt Major are running now and continue tomorrow. Nobody is getting eliminated this weekend, but these games will determine who begins next week’s main event in the lower bracket, a single game from elimination. It’s been an exciting tournament so far, with upsets within the first couple of hours. Play begins at 10:00 am GMT/02:00 am PST and continues throughout the day. You can follow the games on Twitch or via the official Dota 2 streaming site. Need more information? Check out our guide.

Counter-Strike Global Offensive: iBUYPOWER Cup

The best North American CS:GO teams go to war for a slice of $100,000 at the Santa Ana eSports Arena. This is a chance to see a different scene duke it out, and an opportunity for US fans to finally get to watch some pro Counter-Strike on their own timezone. Games will be broadcast on Twitch throughout the weekend. A schedule isn’t available yet, but you’ll hopefully be able to find more information on the official site when the event is underway.

Hearthstone: SeatStory Cup IV

Only a week after the World Championship at BlizzCon, the Hearthstone scene is still going. Freshly-crowned champion Ostkaka will join plenty of other pros in Germany for a shot at $10,000. Play has been running for a couple of days already and will conclude on Sunday. The games begin at 13:00 pm GMT/05:00 am PST and will be livestreamed right here.

Ultra Street Fighter IV: Capcom Pro Tour Asia Finals 2015

This is a chance to see some very high level Street Fighter with lots of interesting matchups. The Pro Tour Asia Finals will be played in a round-robin format, meaning that everybody will play everybody else: no early eliminations here. The tournament runs all weekend in Singapore, with play beginning at 04:00 am GMT/20:00 pm PST—subtract a day for the US times, because timezones. You can watch all of the games here.

