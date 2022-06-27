How to find the Raft Temperance code

The Raft Temperance code is pretty hard to figure out if you don't know what to look for. You'll need the code to access the safe inside the Observatory and progress the story, so it's not something you can skip either. This guide will walk you through what you need to do to solve this tricky puzzle.

Raft has been in Early Access for a while, and the open-world survival adventure got a full release on June 20 along with a new update, The Final Chapter. Temperance is one of the new destinations available, so you've likely come across this puzzle while exploring the snow-covered island. Here's the Raft Temperance code and how to solve the Observatory puzzle if you want to figure it out for yourself.

How to solve the Raft Observatory puzzle

Both the safe and the items you need to solve the puzzle to get into it are inside the Temperance Observatory. The floor will give way as you approach, so you'll need to swim through a cavern and climb a ladder to access the building. Once inside, you should look for four notes on the different floors, each depicting a constellation.

The third floor houses the telescope and the safe, and you'll notice hints to the solution on the walls. These pictures show constellations and a corresponding number. To figure out the code for the safe, look at each of the four notes you picked up and find the corresponding constellation using the telescope.

The constellations you're looking for are:

Bird

Pufferfish

Hook

Raft

Once you've found them, count the number of stars for each one, and you've got your code.

Raft Temperance code solution

Perhaps you'd rather just see what the code is instead of messing around with constellations, or maybe you just want to confirm you've got the correct answer. Whatever the reason, I've got you covered.

The Raft Temperance code is:

5964

Input the code into the keypad on the front of the safe and it will swing open, rewarding you with the Selene Key, Vending Machine tokens, and a blueprint.