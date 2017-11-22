PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds unveils two new guns

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' second test server for its PC version 1.0 went live earlier, however has since been pulled to undergo "emergency maintenance". Whenever it's reinstated (at the time of writing, the game's official Twitter feed suggests around 12noon GMT), it'll bring with it two new weapons.

(Update: test servers are now again live.)

Found scattered around the Erangel island, the DP-28 is a light machine gun that carries 47 rounds and supports 4x scopes and RDS sights. The AUG A3, on the other hand, is a bullpup assault rifle that houses 5.56mm rounds and is a care package-exclusive.

We’re excited to reveal that two new weapons will be available on the test servers this week!The first new weapon is the DP-28 which can be found all over the island of Erangel. The second one is the care package exclusive AUG A3. pic.twitter.com/HrSniMUjVPNovember 22, 2017

As you might expect, some players aren't best pleased with the test server maintenance delay—while others have voiced concerns with the servers' new UI and fonts.

If you plan to jump in, let us know how you get on once servers are back online. Head in this direction for full patch notes relevant to the latest testing schedule.