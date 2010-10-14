Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit to start race wars

The latest Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit video shows off some of the hyper-competitive networking features the game will game will have. Essentially, it's going to start a four-wheeled war with everyone on your friends list. Check out the video below.

The new features will include a Facebook style 'wall' that will let you post comments, screenshots and race videos to your friends. The game will also track your race times and compare your performances with others on your friends list. If someone beats your best time on a certain track, the game's omniscient 'Autolog' service will send you an update so you can immediately respond and take back the number one spot. As the man says, "there's nothing more powerful than beating a friend."