Mortal Kombat XL coming to PC, free open beta this weekend

After much teasing earlier this week, Mortal Kombat’s all-inclusive XL edition is coming to PC, with a free “MKXL Online Enhanced Beta” running from right now until 6pm BST/10am PT on Monday, August 29.

“Over 10,000 of you voted,” said co-creator Ed Boon following a recent Twitter poll that asked players where they’d like to see the game to go next. “Looks like you guys really want a PC MKXL and some character love/buffs! We hear ya!” He then teased an image of a motherboard earlier this week, alongside a coded message which spelled out “MKXLPC”, before tweeting this earlier:

Download the Mortal Kombat XL for PC Beta for FREE here. Help us make it the best it can be!https://t.co/OLITe8DbFe pic.twitter.com/vXka6tFTjnAugust 26, 2016

Kombat Pack number one—which PC players were treated to—brought with it the likes of Jason Voohees, Tanya, Tremor, and The Predator. Mortal Kombat XL includes that and the as yet unavailable on PC Kombat Pack 2, which introduces Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, returning face Bo’ Rai Cho, newbie Triborg (think Cyrax, Robot Smoke, and Sektor rolled into one), and the Alien xenomorph— the latter of which is easily the coolest of the lot.

If you fancy it, you can now head over to the Mortal Kombat X Steam page to sign up free-of-charge which will help developers NetherRealm “test improved online gameplay and more,” so reads an update.