Here's the Diablo Immortal release roadmap

Blizzard has laid out the release roadmap for Diablo Immortal (opens in new tab)'s ahead of its full launch on June 2nd, which if you haven't heard is coming to PC after all (opens in new tab), in addition to mobile devices. You can already pre-load Diablo Immortal for PC right now, via Battle.net, and can consult the handy chart for when it'll properly kick off. A single account will work across both PC and mobile devices.

Keep in mind that this is an Open Beta, so it's not the finished game, but it sounds pretty extensive anyway and will segue into the main game. It's free to play, but does have microtransactions. "When the PC version leaves the Open Beta period, all the progress and purchases you’ve made will be maintained," says Blizzard.

Here are the minimum requirements for Diablo Immortal on PC, where it will also have an "Ultra" graphics setting:

Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

A pretty wide array of controllers are supported too, from Xbox One controllers and various Sony Dualshocks and DualSense all the way to Logitech's gamepads and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers.

You can read the full roadmap on Blizzard's news site. It's hard to say how the partial to complete collapse of Blizzard's reputation over the last three years will affect Diablo Immortal, which has years of bad reputation itself.