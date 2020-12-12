How to get the Fortnite Walking Dead skins

Fortnite Season 5 is really taking the whole "hunters" thing quite literally. We started off with Amazon warriors, God of War's Kratos, and even Master Chief has Warthog'd his way into the fray. But Epic isn't satisfied gobbling up every videogame franchise. No, they're coming for your television, too.

The Walking Dead's zombie-slaughtering Daryl Dixon and Michonne show up in the item shop next week. They look just like their show incarnations, Death Stranding's Norman Reedus and Black Panther's Danai Gurira.

The trailer shows Daryl and Michonne fending off a crowd of zombies, until Jonesy falls through a portal onto one of the undead, grabbing the pair and making off with them through another portal into the Fortnite universe. You know, considering how much of a drag zombified Georgia would be, I'd probably do the same thing no questions asked.

If you've been living under a rock, Daryl and Michonne have become two of The Walking Dead's most popular characters since the comic and show rose to fame. You won't find Daryl in the comics, but Reedus' gruff portrayal and star power helped cement him as a fan favorite and eventual central figure of the show. Michonne was introduced late in season two, and wields one heck of a katana.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like Michonne's harvesting tool will be her katana, while Daryl will get two hunting knifes. Personally, I'd like it if Daryl's crossbow were put into the game.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When are the Fortnite Walking Dead skins coming to the item shop?

Epic has announced that the Daryl Dixon and Michonne Walking Dead skins will be hitting the Fortnite item shop on Wednesday December 16.

The wording of Epic's announcement implies that they'll be available as part of a set, but typically they also tend to offer these things as individual cosmetics. So whatever tickles your fancy, there should be an option for you.

That said, Epic hasn't announced any actual price point for either character or a set. The Kratos bundle was offered for 2,200 V-bucks, at least for a day or so, so I'd expect the same when Daryl and Michonne roll into town.

