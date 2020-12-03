Where to find exotic weapons in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 has given players plenty to digest, what with the quest-giving NPCs, new map locations, and new Mandalorian challenges. But some things thankfully stay the same: Namely, those awesome exotic weapons/mythic weapons that let you deal crazy amounts of damage.

Like previous seasons, Fortnite features a number of boss characters you can visit to obtain their exotic weapons. Thankfully, this season you don't have to necessarily fight them for it. But with a new map comes the challenge of finding them in the first place.

Here's all exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Season 5.

Exotic weapon locations map

Mandalorian's Amban Rifle

Exotic weapon location: The Razor Crest on the east side of the Zero Point desert

Cost: N/A

The Mandalorian is a hostile NPC and he notices players from an incredible distance, so be sure to come in already equipped with a bit of ammo to fight him.

The Amban Rifle is a sniper rifle with a very interesting scope. It lets you see the heat signatures of enemy players, making them easier to spot. If an enemy gets close to you, you can also use the Amban's alternate fire to do an electric thrust attack.

The Mandalorian also drops an exotic jetpack, which lets you perform short burst jumps to get over higher terrain or obstacles.

Weirdly, it appears that the Mandalorian can also fire an E-11 rifle at you, which is an automatic laser rifle that's standard issue for all stormtroopers, though I haven't seen anyone pick that up as a usable weapon. Perhaps pointing to a future weapon update?

Splode's Boom Sniper Rifle

Exotic Weapon Location: The island northeast of Stealthy Stronghold

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

You'll find Splode hanging out around the large shack. Speak to him as you would any other NPC.

The Boom Sniper Rifle is essentially a reskinned heavy sniper rifle, but it does 10 damage on hit, and then shortly after explodes for 60 damage, which can be great for damaging enemy squads who are close together.

The Dub

Exotic Weapon Location: Held by the Crash Test Dummy either at the junkyard full of crushed cars west of Dirty Docks or the location southeast of Stealthy Stronghold

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

The Dub is a double barrel shotgun that acts a lot like the flintlock pistol. It'll launch you back as you shoot, giving you space to use long-range weapons to finish the fight. Great for reacting to enemies sneaking up on you.

Reese's Shadow Tracker

Exotic Weapon Location: The east warehouse at Dirty Docks

Cost: 1,225 gold bars



Functionally a silenced pistol, the Shadow Tracker also lets you tag enemies you've hit, allowing you to track their location for about 10 seconds.

Mancake's Nighthawk

Exotic Weapon Location: The Butter Barn at the south end of the Zero Point desert. Mancake is hanging out inside the building, usually.

Cost: 1,225 gold bars

The Nighthawk is a scoped pistol with a thermal scope. It does 44 damage at about any range.

Lexa's Storm Scout Rifle

Exotic Weapon Location: Hunter's Haven

Cost: 1,225 gold bars



It's the familiar Storm Scout Rifle, which lets you see where the next storm circle will be.

In time, with enough work towards getting gold bars throughout your matches, you should be able to acquire exotic weapons without much hassle. Just imagine the look on an enemy player's face when you blast them away with the Dub shotgun and then thermal snipe with Din Djarin's favorite toy.

Happy hunting, and make sure to check out all of our other Fortnite guides and news.