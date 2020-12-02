Where to find the Razor Crest in Fortnite

The Mandalorian has taken over Fortnite Season 5, leading a band of hunters on the trail of... something. Frankly, I'm not sure where this season's plotline is going, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy Din Djarin's escapades. Season 5 features a number of Mandalorian challenges that you'll need to complete to earn his fancy Beskar steel skin.

The first Mandalorian challenge is to visit the Razor Crest, a new location on the Fortnite Season 5 map. There's a ton of new POIs and minor locations that have been added to the map, so finding the Razor's Crest in a giant purple-tinged desert is tougher than it sounds. We've whipped up this guide to show you where to find the Razor Crest in no time at all.

Razor Crest location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the Razor Crest southeast of the Colossal Coliseum. It's crashed along the river running along the east side of the desert biome, near the small lake that filters off into three rivers.

(Image credit: Epic games)

Simply land at the Razor Crest and a notification from Mando should pop up. Looks like the next challenge will involve hunting down your cargo.

For your efforts, you'll be rewarded with the Mandalorian's right shoulder Beskar armor. Evidently we'll be collecting more Beskar armor parts throughout the season? Sounds better than grinding to tier 100 to me.

We'll be making guides for all the Fortnite Mandalorian challenges as they release throughout season 5, so make sure to check back soon.