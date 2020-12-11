You can be Master Chief in Fortnite now

At the Game Awards today, Epic announced (via Red vs. Blue skit) that you can now buy a Master Chief outfit in Fortnite. It's 2600 V-Bucks for the bundle, which also includes the UNSC Pelican Glider, the Gravity Hammer Pickaxe, and the Lil' Warthog Emote.

You have to wonder if this was planned back when Halo Infinite was going to release this month. We recently learned that the next game in Microsoft's flagship series won't be out until fall of 2021.

No matter: Being Chief in Fornite is basically the same, right? Maybe not, but tomorrow, you'll be able to play CTF on a recreation of Blood Gulch in Fortnite Creative Mode, so that's a bit closer.

The map was made by building team Atlas Creative, and it'll be available at 7 am Pacific/11 am Eastern tomorrow, December 11.

Finally, if you play Fortnite on an Xbox Series X or Series S with the Master Chief outfit, you'll unlock a matte black style.