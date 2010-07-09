Flash 11 will support 3D

The war for control of 3D gaming on the web is about to get veery interesting. That's because Adobe are working on 3D support for Flash - the ubiquitous web plugin. Objects will fly out of your screen and blow up your FACE and EVERYTHING! That means there are now at least three competing 3D web APIs - HTML 5, Flash, and the excellent Unity. So excellent, in fact, that it's been a bit of a one horse race. Read on for three excellent browser games in all three of the dees.

Blush

Gorgeous tentacled whip-em-up, the bright and bloomy Blush casts you as an honest jellyfish. Whip eggs with your tentacles to win... tentacle points. Yes.

Boxgame

Sophie Houlden's gravity-muddling, box-trotting platform puzzler. Get to the exit in a host of levels! Find all the secret dudes! Never leave the comfort of your own browser!

Interstellar Marines

This is a proper FPS in a browser. Still here? Well, let me try to explain in some more depth why this is cool: this is a proper FPS in a browser!

[via Techradar ]