Every PC game at E3 2019

Keeping up with all the games that get announced, teased, or demoed at E3 is almost as hard as keeping up with Steam's new releases tab... almost. To help, we've put together a big list of everything we've seen that's definitely or maybe coming to PC.

We'll be updating this list throughout E3, adding new trailers and whatever else we learn along the way. At the speed E3 happens, entries can become outdated quickly, but we'll update as fast as we can.

Elden Ring

Developer: From Software

Coming to PC? Most likely

When's it out? Sooner than George R.R. Martin's next book

The rumored collaboration between Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and From Software is real, and it's From's "biggest title yet, in terms of sheer volume," according to Hidetaka Miyazaki. This is just a CG trailer, probably the game's intro if Dark Souls is anything to go by, so we can't say much about the game itself. But as usual, it's evocative as hell. Here's everything we know about Elden Ring so far.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt

Coming to PC? Yup

Release date: April 16, 2020

E3 gave us a brand new look at Cyberpunk 2077. Not just that: Keanu Reeves. Amazing. The new cinematic trailer above was debuted at the Microsoft conference. Later, James got to see a hands-off gameplay demonstration, which he has described in detail.

Like last year, CD Projekt has chosen not to release video of that behind-closed-doors demo right away. We'll try to find out when it's going to go online.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Developer: Xbox Game Studios

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2020

One of the biggest surprises of Microsoft's conference was the return of Flight Simulator, with some seriously detailed graphics. No messing around with this one, and while it's way too early to say if it'll live up to the complexity of the older games, it at least looks like serious business.

Watch Dogs Legion

Developer: Ubisoft

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Probably this holiday

In Watch Dogs Legion, you'll be able to play as every NPC in the game. And it has permadeath. Check out our preview here, and why Sam found it to be the most impressive E3 demo he's played in years.

The Outer Worlds

Developer: Obsidian

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? October 25, 2019

We got a release date and a new trailer for Obsidian's new sci-fi RPG, from the creators of Fallout and Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines. We'll be seeing more at the show, and we'll let you know how it goes.

Bleeding Edge

Developer: Ninja Theory

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? October 25, 2019

A colorful PvP melee combat game from the creators of Hellblade, which a few of us got to play at the Xbox conference—here's what we thought of the "chaotic, messy hero brawler."

Phantasy Star Online 2

Developer: Sega

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Spring 2020

First released in Japan in 2012(!!), Phantasy Star Online 2 has been pined for in the West for many years. But for some reason, Sega never released it here, and it apparently took a little prodding and a deal from Microsoft to make it happen. It'll be launching F2P on the Xbox One and PC in North America next year. No details on Europe yet, but hopefully that's part of the plan.

Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Holiday 2020

After a vague teaser last year, we finally got our first look at Master Chief's sixth core adventure, along with the new engine that 343 is using to build it all. It's still a long way off, debuting with the next Xbox console in late 2020, but it'll also be coming to PC at launch. Microsoft is talking about this as somewhat of a "spiritual" reboot, so while it's still set after the events of Halo 5 and stars Master Chief, it's not a direct continuation of that story and signifies a pretty significant rethinking of what makes Halo Halo.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Developer: Square Enix

Coming to PC? We. Really. Hope. Please.

When's it out? March 3, 2020 (PS4)

We don't have confirmation it's coming to PC, but we're nothing if not hopeful fools. Considering Final Fantasy 15 took like a year-and-a-half to hit PC, we wouldn't put it past Square to do the same thing here. At a concert, it said that the game will "debut first" on PS4. That sounds carefully worded to suggest that it'll end up somewhere else. That aside, there's a cool combat trailer above.

Deathloop

Developer: Arkane

Coming to PC? Assume so

When's it out? TBA

Arkane's next game pits two assassins against each other in a timeloop, and is as stylish as we always expect from Arkane. We don't know anything more about it yet, but it seems cool.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Developer: Infinity Ward

Coming to PC? As usual

When's it out? October 25, 2019

Most of what we've heard about the Modern Warfare reboot came before E3, but during an E3 Coliseum event, we got an added detail: the series' Spec Ops mode is coming back.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Coming to PC? Probably

When's it out? TBA

A new game from Shinji Mikami, famous for Resident Evil, RE4, Vanquish, and most recently The Evil Within, and creative director Ikumi Nakamura. People across Tokyo are vanishing, and some scary forces of the occult are showing up at the same time. Those two things are probably connected, y'think? Also, your character's gonna have a bow. Here's everything we know about GhostWire.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Developer: Moon Studios

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? February 11, 2020

The sequel to the gorgeous 2015 platformer has a release date, though it's still a ways away in early 2020. Fun facts: the developer of the great Metroid fan remake AM2R joined the Ori dev team, and it's being written by Alexander O. Smith, best known for localizing Square Enix games like Final Fantasy 12, Vagrant Story and Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions.

Minecraft Dungeons

Developer: Mojang

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Spring 2020

Minecraft is such a powerhouse, Microsoft is releasing this new game on PC as well as the PS4 and Nintendo Switch! It's an actiony isometric dungeon crawler RPG, with voxels.

Blair Witch Project

Developer: Bloober Team

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? August 30, 2019

A Blair Witch game is happening, here in 2019. It's being made by the creators of the Layers of Fear games, and it's out soon.

Baldur's Gate 3

Developer: Larian

Coming to PC? IT'S BALDUR'S GATE

When's it out? TBD



Larian is returning us to the titular city of Baldur's Gate, and they stopped by the PC Gaming Show to talk about it.

Baldur's Gate 2 is old enough to vote by now, and the Drizzt fanboy in us loves seeing that mind flayers (or illithids) will play a big role in this long-awaited sequel. Check out how Larian is going to combine D&D and its own brand of RPG design in our big interview.

Battletoads

Developer: Dlala Studios

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBD

Three player co-op, cartoony 2D character animation, and hoverbike levels. Yep, this is Battletoads in 2019.

Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition

Developer: Forgotten Empires, Tantalus, and Wicked Witch

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Fall 2019, beta sooner

A nice surprise from the Microsoft showcase was how soon this is coming. After not hearing about the remake for ages (get it?) we know there will be a playable beta by this fall.

Psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBD

Microsoft bought Double Fine! That's crazy. But it's still coming to all the same platforms, including PC. No release date yet, but development's clearly moving along.

Spiritfarer

Developer: Thunderlotus

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2020

An oddly inviting management game where you ferry the deceased in your customisable boat, exploring the ocean and looking after your guests before they reach their final destination.

Wasteland 3

Developer: InXile

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBD

Wasteland 2 was an early Kickstarter success, promising to bring back the game that inspired the original Fallout. Before being bought by Microsoft, InXile crowdfunded this third game in the series, abandoning the desert for the snows of Colorado. There are spider tanks and clowns carving people up in meat grinders, so it seems like the post-apocalypse is still gonna be pretty colorful.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: TT Games

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? 2020

All nine of the main Star Wars films have been squashed into one Lego game.

Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Spring 2020

Kick zombies out of windows as Videogame Protagonist Aiden. The world's been torn apart with the zombie virus, as you'd expect, and ol' Aiden here is an unfortunate victim of this plague. Luckily it hasn't dulled his parkour and zombie-murder skills, of which he has many.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Developer: CyberConnect2

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? Early 2020

Another in a long, long line of Dragon Ball Z games telling Goku's story, but this one's got a pretty nice lookin' presentation. It was previously known as Project Z, and now has a release window of early 2020. The trailer says action-RPG, but we don't know how it'll compare to other DBZ games until we see some real gameplay.

CrossFire X

Developer: Smilegate, Remedy

Coming to PC? Pretty sure

When's it out? 2020

The free-to-play tactical shooter is getting an Xbox and possibly PC release with a singleplayer campaign from Remedy. We've only seen the cinematic trailer so far, but apparently it's basically Korean Counter-Strike.

Way To The Woods

Developer: Anthony Tan

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? 2020

Play as some lovely deer trying to find their way home as they follow a railway and wander around little slices of civilisation. It looks like a serene, slightly surreal exploration game with some light puzzles.

Marvel's Avengers

Developer: Crystal Dynamics (with assistance from Eidos Montreal)

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? May 15, 2020

We finally got a glimpse at Square Enix's co-op take on the Marvel universe at the Square Enix press conference. The trailer showed some bizarre likenesses of familiar Avengers and minimal identifiable gameplay. We saw more later, but were left with a lot of questions.

Darksiders Genesis

Developer: Airship Syndicate

Coming to PC? We'd bet so

When's it out? TBD

Darksiders Genesis brings not just a new horseman of the apocalypse (specifically Strife, looking very Strider-ish), but a totally new genre for the series. Instead of third-person combat, we're getting Diablo-style top-down action, and it looks like you might be able to bring a friend along in co-op if the trailer shows us anything.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Developer: MachineGames

Coming to PC? You bet

When's it out? July 26, 2019

It's the 80s, it's in Nazi-occupied France, and good ol' BJ Blazkowicz is taking a breather while he lets his twin daughters wreck the Fourth Reich. Two daughters means co-op shooting, and we got a new trailer at the Bethesda conference. It's out soon!

Jedi: Fallen Order

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Coming to PC: Yep

When's it out: November 15, 2019

It's been a challenging time for Star Wars games, but Respawn's tale of a Jedi on the run from the Empire's Inquisitors looks decent thus far, bland hero aside. We got a gameplay trailer at EA Play on Saturday (above), as well as another trailer at the Microsoft briefing. We also learned that, sadly, there is no lightsaber dismemberment.

Gears 5

Developer: The Coalition

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? September 10, 2019

We got a much more extensive look at Gears' fifth core installment, plus the release date. Also, it'll be on Xbox Game Pass, and will release a few days early for subscribers. The trailer above shows off a new co-op mode called Escape, which will also include some kind of player creation angle, where you can create gauntlets for your friends/other players to run.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Developer: Ubisoft Paris

Coming to PC? Yep

When's it out? October 4, 2019

Ubisoft gave us our first big look at Breakpoint about a month ago, but showed off more during the Stadia event before E3. Lots of Jon Bernthal doing that tough guy voice. We expect more at the Ubisoft conference.

FIFA 20

Developer: EA Sports

Coming to PC? Of course

When's it out? September 27, 2019

Of course EA made time to talk about FIFA 20 at EA Play. It looks to be focused on micro skill, and will include a FIFA Street-style mode called Volta.

Battlewake

Developer: Survios

Coming to PC? It's VR, so yep

When's it out? 2019

While Skull & Bones remains on the distant horizon, this VR pirate ship sim is here to plunder fans away from it. It's the team behind Raw Data and that Creed boxing game, so there's some good pedigree here.

Devolver Bootleg

Developer doinksoft

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Now!

A collection of "original rip-offs" of other Devolver Digital games based on Hotline Miami, Enter the Gungeon and others. The collection will net you Enter the Gun Dungeons, Hotline Milwaukee, Ape Out Jr., Shooty Boots, Super Absolver: Turbo Fighting Championship, Catsylvania, PikuBiku Ball Stars and Luftrousers. It's available now on Steam.

Fall Guys

Developer Mediatonic

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2020

A madcap race between 100 wobbly little homunculi, full of obstacles trying to knock them out of the dash to the finish line. If you're not the sporting type, you can also shove your fellow Jelly Babies into traps.

Carrion

Developer Phobia Game Studio

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? June 1, 2020

A gory reverse horror game where you play a bizarre, amorphous creature hunting and killing humans who imprisoned you for study. Use horrible tendrils to move around, snatching fleshy humans and devouring them. As you cause carnage throughout the facility, you'll get bigger and learn new abilities, making you even more of a menace.

Enter the Gungeon: House of the Gundead

Developer Griffin Aerotech

Coming to PC? Apparently it's only coming to arcades

When's it out? 2020

House of the Gundead is a co-op light gun shooter set in the Enter the Gungeon universe designed specifically for arcades. If you want to play, you'll need to find an arcade that has the cabinet or shell out $5,000 for your own.

My Friend Pedro

Developer DeadToast Entertainment

Coming to PC? Absolutely

When's it out? June 20, 2019

We liked what we saw of this at previous conferences. It's a slapstick gun-fu action game with heaps of style and score attack mechanics.

The Messenger: Picnic Panic

Developer Sabotage

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? July 11

A free expansion for the retro platformer was revealed at the Devolver conference, out in July. It looks like a more summer, beach-themed adventure than the original. Expect more dimension hopping and a killer soundtrack.

Tales of Arise

Developer Bandai Namco Studios

Coming to PC? Probably

When's it out? 2020

The trailer suggests the next Tales game is taking quite a visual leap up on the already-pretty Tales of Berseria. We don't know much about Arise yet but the Tales games are always colourful and epic.

Gods & Monsters

Developer Ubisoft

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? February 25, 2020

A mythical adventure from the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey, this one definitely looks geared towards a younger audience. The teaser trailer didn't give us much to go on.

Roller Champions

Developer Ubisoft

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2020 (Now, for an E3 demo)

Future sports! Rollerball or that thing from Battle Angel Alita without the megaviolence! Ubisoft's colorful Roller Champions has an alpha demo available for free during E3, so you can try it outif it sounds like your kind of sport.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Developer Rebellion

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2020

PC Gaming Show sponsor Rebellion showed off the first Evil Genius 2 trailer to kick off the show. It's a sim in which you are, as it says on the tin, the evil genius.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? March 2020

We learned a little more about Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 at this year's PC Gaming Show and saw gameplay for the first time (check out the trailer above), followed by a bigger gameplay reveal. We have 20 minutes of it here, though it's pre-alpha, so expect some things to change.

Starmancer

Developer Ominux Games

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBA

Dwarf Fortress in space is the super short pitch. This new sim from publisher Chucklefish asks you to manage a space colony, and as you'd expect that gets pretty complicated. We are extremely here for that isometric pixel art.

Chivalry 2

Developer Torn Banner Studios

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2020

Wacky medieval sword combat! Bigger 64-player matches! Horses! All good things coming in Chivalry 2 next year. The developers especially want to be able to recreate some fictional medieval battles like the Battle of the Bastards from Game of Thrones, and keep that balance between depth and drunken fun the first game had. Check out Chris' interview for much more.

Mosaic

Developer Krillbite Studio

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Sometime this year

Collect more Blops!

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Developer Vaulted Sky Games

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Alpha this summer

A prop hunt, but with ghosts. Four human players run around as a ghostbuster, looking for suspicious objects. Another set of four human players control those objects, chaotically flinging furniture at the ghost hunters. Check out our interview feature on Midnight Ghost Hunt here.

Unexplored 2

Developer Ludomotion

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Now in Fig Open Access

An ambitious sequel to an underrated roguelike. This one leaves the dungeon and heads out into a large world, giving you an open-ended quest to make it from one side of the world to another. You'll likely die a lot. Read our feature for more details.

Conan Chop Chop

Developer Funcom

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? September 3

What could've been an April Fool's joke is, in fact, a real game. Funcom made Conan all chibi and put him in a silly hack-and-slash. Oh, and it has four-player co-op.

Last Oasis

Developer Donkey Crew

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? September 3, 2019

A survival game with crazy contraptions. You'll team up with other players to build and then pilot these monstrosities, going to battle against other teams or trying to live a more peaceful existence.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Developer Rebellion

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBA

A co-op shooter where your enemies are an army of Nazi zombies led by Hitler himself. The characters in the CG trailer above seem pretty chill in the face of those hordes. There will be skills to unlock and upgrade, and you can do Sniper Elite-style bullet-to-the-brain X-ray shots. You can watch a bunch of gameplay here.

Griftlands

Developer Klei

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? July in alpha

Klei's Griftlands finally surfaces as a card battler roguelike, with the same cool art style and frontier sci-fi setting we saw in its first reveal trailer in 2017. It'll be playable in alpha in July.

Remnant: From the Ashes

Developer Gunfire Games

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? August 20

From Gunfire Games, a studio of many former Darksiders developers. It's a third-person survival shooter set in a post-apocalypse where things have gotten weird. Watch this interview from the PC Gaming Show for some cool details about how Remnant's procedural generation is going to work.

Planet Zoo

Developer Frontier

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? November 5

Let's go to the zoo! Honestly, this game just looks delightful. It's a zoo builder/sim, from the makers of Planet Coaster. The animals take big poos and you can suck up the poos with a convenient poo vacuum. Do you need to know more?

Songs Of Conquest

Developer Lavapotion

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Late 2020, alpha sooner

A Heroes of Might & Magic-inspired fantasy adventure, with a very cool song-driven trailer. Read our interview feature for a deeper dive.

Shenmue 3

Developer Ys Net

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? November

Another delay bumped Shenmue 3 back to November, but that's likely its true, final release date. It's a game about looking for sailors and driving forklifts, if you hadn't heard. Ys Net announced at E3 that the PC version will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Per Aspera

Developer Tlön Industries

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2020

You're a human brain in a machine, and it's your job to terraform Mars. That can't be too hard, right?

Auto Chess

Developer Drodo

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? This year

Valve is making its own Dota 2 version of Auto Chess, while the modders are making standalone mobile and PC versions with some help from Epic Games. Not much else epitomizes 2019 in PC gaming than that.

Valfaris

Developer 2019

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Steel Mantis

This very metal sidescroller was shown off at the PC Gaming Show. For more, check out its Steam page.

Maneater

Developer Tripwire Interactive

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? By mid-2020

Maneater returned to the PC Gaming Show with a new trailer and a little progress report. We've learned that since last year, Tripwire has moved development to an internal team. More details on the shark-PG here.

Terraria: Journeys End

Developer Re-Logic

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Late 2019

Terraria is getting a huge update later this year. Check out the details here.

Telling Lies

Developer Sam Barlow, Furious Bee Limited

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

Her Story creator Sam Barlow stopped by the PC Gaming Show to show off his next game, a much bigger video adventure.

Cris Tales

Developer Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2020

This RPG, shown at the PC Gaming Show, looks lovely, and the time system—which allows the player to see past, present, and future simultaneously—looks promising.

Genesis Noir

Developer Feral Cat Den

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? "Before, During, and After the Big Bang"

Your goal is to stop the big bang in this surreal adventure game.

El Hijo

Developer Honing Studios

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? TBD

This beautiful stealth game was also shown at the PC Gaming Show.

Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers

Developer Square Enix

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? July 2 2019

Final Fantasy 14's next major expansion is just around the corner, bringing with it jobs changes, two new races, and a new breed of monster to fight.

Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions

Developer Square Enix

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? "Coming soon"

A pair of classic JRPGs travel west. Romancing SaGa 3 was released in 1995 but is coming to Steam in remastered form. SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions is a more current 3D entry in the series that lets you craft a team of five warriors and deploy them in flashy turn-based combat.

Outriders

Developer People Can Fly

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Summer 2020

The Bulletstorm creators announced a new 1-3 player co-op shooter at the Square Enix conference this year. It's due out next summer and more info will be available this winter. It looks pretty neat, though of course we only have a cinematic trailer to go off of.

Oninaki

Developer Tokyo RPG Factory

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? August 22 2019

Travel between the land of the living and the realm of the Beyond in this action RPG from the creators of I Am Setsuna.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered

Developer Square Enix

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? 2019

It's not a remake on the level of Final Fantasy 7, but the much-loved 8th entry in the RPG series is being updated with high resolution textures for modern machines.

Moons of Madness

Developer Rock Pocket Games

Coming to PC? Yes

When's it out? Halloween 2019

Brave interstellar horrors in this first-person adventure game set on Mars. A mysterious signal has drawn explorers to the surface but, as the base malfunctions and crew members go missing, a Lovecraftian nightmare unfolds.