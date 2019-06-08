FIFA 20 has a FIFA Street-style mode called Volta, EA confirms

FIFA 20 will have a FIFA Street-style mode called Volta Football, in which you'll take your favorite players to underground arenas for 3v3, 4v4 or 5v5 matches.

Volta will have a story mode, an online league where you'll battle for promotion or relegation, Kick Off games featuring professional players and something called Volta World, where you'll gradually build up a squad of players.

There are five types of matches to play: 3v3 Rush (no goalkeepers), 4v4, 4v4 Rush, 5v5 and professional Futsal, which is played between teams of five.

You'll unlock more cosmetic gear for your custom player as you win more matches, and you'll play in arenas such as an underground cage in London and a rooftop in Tokyo.

As someone who played FIFA Street until my thumbs were sore, I'm glad to see EA going all-in on something similar this year. Take a look at the Volta trailer at the top of this article: there's no actual gameplay, but it gives you a flavor of what the mode will look like. You can visit EA's full reveal page here.

FIFA 20 will be out on September 27.