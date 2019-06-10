Remnant: From the Ashes gets a new story trailer, 'VIP' access for pre-orders

At The PC Gaming Show today, show sponsor Perfect World showed off a new trailer for Remnant: From the Ashes, a third-person survival shooter from Gunfire Games.

Basically, the world is screwed—the apocalypse happened, as it is wont to do in games—and everything is overrun by monsters. It's up to you and up to two co-op partners to wipe them out. Watch the trailer above, and see the entire segment from the PC Gaming Show below.

The devs are clearly going for a Souls feel, with giant, grotesque bosses that lay down big attacks for players to dodge. While Remnant can be played solo, Gunfire recommends playing co-op to "increase your chances of survival." Fair enough. In the trailer above, one enemy easily grabs a player with horrible hook hands and raises them like an animal to be slaughtered. Having friends to help is probably a good idea.

Below: Our backstage interview with the developers of Remnant: From the Ashes.

At the show, Gunfire games CEO David Adams talked a bit about the procedural generation in Remnant. "One of the coolest features of the game is the dynamic generation system," said Adams. "We generate the map, the enemies, the quests, the NPCs, bosses, everything.

"It's all hand scripted but the system takes all the pieces and stitches them together."

Remnant: From the Ashes will release on August 20, and Adams announced at the PC Gaming Show today that those who pre-order will get early, "VIP" access on August 16. You can learn more on the official site.