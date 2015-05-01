EverQuest fan project given blessing by Daybreak

Project 1999, a fan operated emulation of the original EverQuest, has been approved by the MMO's original creators Daybreak Game Company, formerly Sony Online Entertainment. The ambitious service is operated on a not-for-profit basis and aims to offer the most authentic Everquest experience possible.

Following a recent shake-up which saw Sony Online Entertainment cut ties with Sony and transform into Daybreak Games, doubts circulated about the legal viability of the project. But thankfully Daybreak Games has given its blessing, according to a statement on the Project 1999 website.

"As some of you may be aware, in the past there has been both confusion and concern over the status of Project 1999," the statement reads. "We have recently entered into a written agreement with Daybreak Game Company LLC that formally recognizes Project 1999 as a fan based, not-for-profit, classic EverQuest emulation project.

"The agreement establishes the guidelines that we as a project must follow, but it will allow to us continue to update the game without risk of legal repercussions."

While this means delays for the planned Velious update, it does mean you can login to the previously decommissioned Everquest world and relive one of the best MMOs of all time, providing you own a copy of Everquest: Titanium Edition. Full instructions on how to get started are over here. For the rest of us, we can only wait for more news regarding EverQuest Next.

