Dying Light 2's first major story DLC is delayed

Audio player loading…

Starfield isn't the only big videogame delay to happen today. Techland has announced that the first major story DLC for Dying Light 2, which was expected to roll out in June, won't actually be out until sometime in September.

"Over the last few months, we have focused on adding some of your most requested features, such as New Game + mode, FOV slider for consoles, and many co-op improvements," the studio said. "On top of that, in June, we will introduce the first game Chapter entitled In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner, filled with content and events, as well as the highly anticipated photo mode."

"That being said, we need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC, which is now planned to be released in September."

Techland has already released a few updates for Dying Light 2 including a Peacekeeper-themed armor and weapon set and a new game plus mode, and there's more on the way. But this DLC will be the first major story expansion: The studio hasn't revealed details but lead designer Tymon Smektała told WCCF Tech in April that it will be "centered around a specific place outside of the Villedor city limits," and "runs parallel to the main story, so it can be started right after Aiden arrives in The City."

"We apologize for the delay, but we firmly believe that our community, fans, and gamers deserve to receive some truly unforgettable experiences," Techland said. "We want the first major story DLC to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish."

And while I suppose, somewhat more seriously, that the pushback of Dying Light 2 story DLC is not quite a Starfield-level delay, it still has to be a disappointment for fans. The updated Dying Light 2 development roadmap is below.