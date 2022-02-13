Dying Light 2's first free DLC is Peacekeeper-themed

Audio player loading…

Techland has committed to at least five years of post-launch support for Dying Light 2, and we're about to see the first portion of that support in the form of a free DLC. The Authority Pack consists of an armor set and weapon themed around the game's law and order-loving Peacekeeper faction.

The Judge-Dredd-esque Peacekeepers deck themselves out in policeman-blue riot gear, and their "execute-you-for-jaywalking" buzzkill vibes contrast with the other main faction in the game: the Chaotic Neutral party boy Survivors. There's no word yet on when the Authority Pack will release, aside from "soon," but I have to imagine the Survivors will get a similar gear treatment shortly thereafter. If you don't want to roleplay a lantern-jawed apocalypse cop yelling "I am the law" at whoever will listen, your day will come.

The Authority Pack will release in three parts, with the first featuring a tacticool anorak and snazzy athleisure joggers and sneakers. The second will consist of bracers and gloves to protect your precious digital wrists and fingers, as well as a form-fitting face mask. The ship seems to have long since sailed in Villedor on the mask carrying any public health benefits, but at least you'll look cool. The final component of the Authority Pack is a big ol' hammer that looks like it was cobbled together from car parts.

All-in-all, it's a pretty small update, but the armor and weapon look neat and there is the promise of much more to come. I'm certainly envious as a Cyberpunk 2077 fan starving for post-launch goodies.