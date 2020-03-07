The biggest PC gaming stories of the week

Everything is cancelled, which means less travel for us, and more time sitting around playing March's upcoming releases, which include Doom Eternal and Half-Life: Alyx. Here's some pointless trivia: The last time a new Doom and a new Half-Life released in the same year was in 2004, when Doom 3 and Half-Life 2 released.

Where does the time go? Possibly into writing news recaps—here's what happened this week in PC gaming:

AMD's Threadripper 3990X can run Crysis without a graphics card

It can't run it very well, obviously, but it's still pretty wild how far we've come over the past decade and a bit. At some point, we're going to have to find a new game to fill the role of un-runnable monster.

Halo: Combat Evolved just surprise launched on Steam

Not a huge surprise—the rest of the games in the Master Chief Collection should be arriving at a pretty good pace for the rest of the year—but not a bad one, either.

3 new Half-Life: Alyx videos show her gravity gloves and upgradable gun in action

Check out the third video below. And if you were hoping to play Alyx on Valve's Index headset, they'll be back in stock on Monday—but they'll probably sell out quick. Other VR headsets will work, too, so long as they hook up to a PC.

One of EA's unannounced Star Wars games has leaked

It's called Project Maverick. We don't know much about it other than that, but there is an image to draw too many speculative conclusions from.

Streamer suspended from Twitch after accidentally firing a gun on stream

It was only a matter of time before a Twitch streamer got drunk and accidentally fired a gun on stream. I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner.

Bethesda was surprised how uninterested players were in Fallout 76's PvP

Sometimes you don't know what players are going to want until they're playing the game, case number 36,456.

More things we wrote

Even more things we wrote this week

To stay up-to-date on PC Gamer's news and features, you can follow us on Twitter and Facebook, subscribe to our newsletter, listen to our weekly podcast, or just refresh the homepage waiting for whatever happens next.