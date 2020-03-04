Razer releases its lightest gaming mouse to date

Razer just expanded its line of Viper gaming mice with the Viper Mini, a smaller version of the Viper and Viper Ultimate (the best gaming mouse with the highest DPI) with a shorter length and width grip. It's also lighter than the other two, and is actually the lightest mouse in Razer's line-up.

The Viper Mini checks in at just 61 grams and measures 4.6 (L) x 2.97 (W) x 1.49 (H) inches. In comparison, the Viper weighs 69 grams and measures 4.99 x 2.27 x 1.49 inches, while the Viper Ultimate checks in at 74 grams with the same physical dimensions.

While the Viper Mini is the lightest mouse Razer offers, it's not actually the smallest—that distinction belongs to the Atheris, which measures 3.9 x 2.5 x 1.35 inches, and comes in a slightly heavier 66-gram package. There's also the Abyssus Essential, another somewhat compact rodent measuring 4.51 x 2.48 x 1.46 inches and weighing 78 grams.

Razer's aim with the Viper Mini is to pack full-size Viper features into a smaller, more nimble body. It features the same ambidextrous design as the other two Viper models, it uses optical mouse switches, and it sports six programmable buttons.

(Image credit: Razer)

"The ambidextrous chassis has shaved off more weight, so you can enjoy even swifter swipes, yet remains as durable and solid as ever. Recommended for gamers with small to medium hand sizes, this ultra-lightweight gaming mouse is best suited for those who favor claw or fingertip grip styles," Razer says.

Razer equipped the Viper Mini with an 8,500 DPI optical sensor. It also offers a tracking speed of up to 300 inches per second. RGB lighting is part of the package as well, and so is onboard memory to save custom settings directly to the mouse.

The Viper Mini is available now for $39.99 (€49.99).