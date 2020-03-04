What if birds had guns?

VIDEO: The Falconeer live demo and interview, also available on YouTube.

Don't laugh. It's an important question. I've been thinking about it since I was eight years old, and clearly I'm not alone in thinking it would be extremely cool—and the end of humanity's dominion. The Falconeer, a dogfighting game set on the backs of big birds, turns the question literal.

You pilot a huge falcon with a gun over a drowned ocean planet, taking on rival factions and uncovering the magical mysteries at the heart of The Falconeer's fantasy world. Think of it like Tie Fighter or X-Wing, but with massive environments, some light RPG progression systems, and a deep narrative.

It's gorgeous and chaotic and—sad people, this one's for you—so, so pensive and somber. Even wilder is that The Falconeer is a solo project. Developer Tomas Sala (who you might know as the creator of the legendary Skyrim mod Moonpath to Elsweyr) has been chipping away at The Falconeer for a while now, and his game development and world building chops are clearly worthy of the task. There's nothing quite like it.

We had a chance to sit down with Sala at PAX East this year to chat about his passion project and get a better sense of how it's put together and plays. Come for the birds with guns and stay for the horseshoe crabs with cannons.