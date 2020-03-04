One of EA's unannounced Star Wars games has leaked

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

In February, a Kotaku report said that a planned Star Wars Battlefront spinoff game in development at Respawn Entertainment had been cancelled in 2019 after its planned launch in the fall of that year was delayed and EA management decided that it didn't want to wait. The bright side of the report was that two new Star Wars games are reportedly still in development, one a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Respawn, and the other a "smaller, more unusual" game at EA Motive.

That second project has now apparently leaked courtesy of PSN Releases, a Twitter bot account that reports on new PlayStation 4 releases. The tweet doesn't reveal anything about Maverick—or Project Maverick, maybe—beyond the title, but the attached image shows a flight of X-Wings approaching a Star Destroyer in the midst of what appears to be an asteroid field or something.

One other important note is that Kotaku has confirmed that this is the game in development at EA Motive. I've reached out to Electronic Arts for more information and will update if I receive a reply.