There's a documentary about the "duct-taped gamer" coming out

When you don't have room for chairs but you do have room to make a legend.

Since 2003 the infamous photo of a Counter-Strike player duct-taped into a cocoon—hanging from the ceiling but still scoring frags or whatever we called them back in the day—has been going around the internet. In 2017 a Kotaku article told the story of the LAN game where it happened, unearthing the identity of the duct-taped gamer himself: Drew Purvis. 

But apparently there's more to the story left to be told, because as the trailer above shows, there's an entire documentary about this duct-taped phenomenon. Accompanied by a monologue lifted from Star Wars, the trailer promises to tell "the true story behind one of the internet’s most famous photos". 

It's called Internet Legends: Duct-Taped Gamer, and it's made by the same crew of nerds responsible for the original photo. No release date has been announced.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
