Five new Steam games you probably missed (April 28, 2025)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Navicula Meatus

Navicula Meatus game trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 25

Developer:‌ Torgomind

Browsing Steam every week for this column is worth it just to find games like Navicula Meatus, a weird-ass grid-based dungeon crawler with an art style splicing Scorn with the Garbage Pail Kids. Set in "a peculiar world of murky alleys and fleshy growths", it's much more puzzle heavy than recent modern indie blobbers likeDragon Ruins or Cyclopean: The Great Abyss, and developer Torgomind insists in the Steam description that "fun and gameplay have also been excised to allow for pure streamlined immersion". In other words: don't expect this to be fun. Expect it to be discomforting, maybe even traumatizing, and possibly a little bit funny.

BrokenLore: Don't Watch

BrokenLore: Don't Watch - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ April 25

Developer:‌ Serafini Productions

While BrokenLore: Don't Watch looks positively conventional next to the above, it's still quite weird. It's a first-person survival horror starring a hikokomori—a person who has completely, voluntarily withdrawn from society—living in a tiny Tokyo apartment. Your solitary life is threatened by mounting pressures to interact with the real world, and so, BrokenLore takes place both in the apartment and inside the protagonist's mind, where a grotesque stalking figure lurks. The art style borrows heavily from the PS2 era, though it definitely looks better than a PS2 game most of the time.

Replicube

Introducing "Replicube" - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 24

Developers:‌ Walaber Entertainment LLC



Replicube is a programming game about generating increasingly complex voxel-based objects. Basically, the game displays a 3D object, and it's your job to replicate that object however you see fit using code. As you can imagine, the results will vary dramatically from player-to-player, so there are leaderboards for measuring both source code size and execution efficiency. This is a feature-rich program: there's a 3D voxel editor, a 2D image editor, and even in-game discussion boards.

GeckoShop

GeckoShop - "Shop" (Gameplay Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ April 25

Developer:‌ Reptoid

At first glance GeckoShop looks like another in the endless stream of retail simulators flooding Steam, though it distinguishes itself with a unique art style (ie, not the generic sub-realism that blights the genre) and the fact that you're selling geckos. To sell geckos you need to have geckos, so there's a creature collector aspect as well, and the small but busy open world is full of bizarre NPCs with quests to delegate. If you're frustrated that most of the first-person retail sims on Steam are completely devoid of personality, you should give this a shot.

Dishventory

(Image credit: Final Offer)

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 25

Developer:‌ Final Offer

I usually ignore card games because I'd really rather prefer to do the dishes. So imagine my reaction when I found Dishventory, a strategy card game about doing the dishes. Is this possibly the worst thing ever made? No! It looks pretty fun, as far as card games go: you have to place dirty dishes on a board in the most efficient order possible. Every couple of rounds you get the chance to buy from a random array of mess-defying cards, and if you survive five days, you win. It's free, too.