Five new Steam games you probably missed (April 14, 2025)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Locomoto

Locomoto - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 9

Developer:‌ Green Tile Digital

Locomoto is a cute lil' cosy game about conducting a train full of cute lil' animals. That means tending to your passengers' moment-to-moment needs while also making sure your train presents well. In other words, expect lots of whimsical conversations and tasks, intermingled with resource acquisition towards better and fancier furniture. While the art style looks like standard cosy fare from afar, the characters themselves have loads of character, and the quaint lil' villages you'll visit are full of carefully applied detail.

Leila

Leila - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ April 8

Developer:‌ Ubik Studios

Leila is a narrative puzzle game which seems heavily inspired by the brilliant Amanita Design games (think Samorost, Creaks, Chuchel). It explores the life of Leila, whose confusing life decisions are rendered more fathomable via the solving of puzzles. What follows is an impressively varied set of puzzles set in beautiful—and occasionally disturbing—hand-drawn dioramas.

Crashlands 2

Crashlands 2 - Release Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 11

Developers:‌ Butterscotch Shenanigans



Here's the sequel to one of the better-received crafting and building RPGs of late. This follow-up is very promising (to me) chiefly because the world isn't procedurally-generated like its predecessor: it's all handmade, which plays to the strengths of Butterscotch Shenanigans' colorful art sensibilities. All manner of weapons and traps can be crafted, all the better to gather the stuff you need to build a sprawling home base that will help expedite the process of gathering more stuff. Looks like a perfect Steam Deck game: it's not verified but the studio says it works fine.

Slimekeep

Slimekeep - Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ April 8

Developer:‌ BenBonk

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slimekeep is a Game Boy-styled roguelike starring a cheerful little blot of slime who must stamp out the wrath of the "evil Slime King". With twin-stick shooter combat and light creature collecting elements, it's a pretty straightforward affair, elevated by smooth more-ish combat and a good sense of humor. There are over 80 weapons and upgrades, and the ability to cultivate a fierce slime pet, who you can command to do your dirty work for you.

Pub Toilet Simulator 25

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 8

Developer:‌ Christopher Bowes

This "simulator" is both dumber and smarter than it first appears. It's basically a parkour game set in an endless, procedurally generated J D Wetherspoons, which is a UK chain of mostly-identical pubs. Pub Toilet Simulator 25 is all about navigating these labyrinthine identikit hellscapes in search of the lav. If you run too recklessly you'll spill your beer, but if you take too long you'll micturate in your trackies. PC gaming, folks.