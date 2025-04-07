Five new Steam games you probably missed (April 7, 2025)

Features
By published

Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.

The protagonist of Elroy and the Aliens stands next to a companion as they behold an impressive ocean view
(Image credit: Motiviti)
Best of the best

Two characters from Avowed looking to the left and standign in a jungle with a shaft of light piercing through it

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

2025 games: Upcoming releases
Best PC games: All-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best MMOs: Massive worlds
Best RPGs: Grand adventures

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Elroy and the Aliens

Elroy and the Aliens - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Elroy and the Aliens - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Steam ‌page‌
Release:‌ April 3
Developer:‌ Motiviti

Elroy and the Aliens is another harkening back to the simple days of pointing 'n' clicking, with an art style reminiscent of '90s cartoons (the protagonist is a dead ringer for Shaggy). It follows the zany adventures of rocket scientist Elroy and journalist Peggie as they investigate the suspicious disappearance of the former's father. This quest inevitably takes them into far flung space, which is naturally full of amusing aliens and taxing puzzles. This is a big adventure: with over 60 characters and 60 locations, it'll take you roughly 10 hours to complete. If you've got insatiable hunger for '90s nostalgia, this should help block out the present for a spell.

Gnomes

Gnomes: Tower Defense, Roguelike | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Gnomes: Tower Defense, Roguelike | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ April 5
Developer:‌ Dystopian

I adore the art style of this turn-based tower defense roguelike, which is all about gnomes decimating droves of goblins. Not just for fun: the gnomes need to protect their crops, ideally holding out long enough to warrant the attention of the goblin king, whose death is a requirement to win. Thankfully the gnomes are a wise bunch, because not only are they adept at exploiting the benefits of relics and the environment, but their plants have abilities of their own too. This looks debilitatingly more-ish; definitely something to investigate if you're ready to finally uninstall Loop Hero.

LiDAR Exploration Program

LiDAR Exploration Program | NEW HORROR GAME RELEASE | Horror Game Awards April 2025 - YouTube LiDAR Exploration Program | NEW HORROR GAME RELEASE | Horror Game Awards April 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ April 3
Developers:‌ KenForest

LiDAR Exploration Program is about a poor soul stuck in a perfectly dark world. No biggie though, because this poor soul has a lidar scanner for some reason, which is a real world tool that uses light to measure the dimensions of spaces. Using the scanner, you'll substantiate the world as you explore, encountering mysterious structures and bizarre objects along the way. There are horror elements here, and the resemblance to Scanner Sombre is very obvious (the dev gives it a shout out), but there are some neat ideas wrapped in an eerie 'n' icy atmosphere.

Emperor of the Fading Suns Enhanced

Emperor of the Fading Suns Enhanced - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Emperor of the Fading Suns Enhanced - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Steam page
Release:‌ April 5
Developer:‌ Holistic Design, Inc.

First released in 1997 in a fairly buggy state, Emperor of the Fading Suns is a 4X strategy that has grown a small but passionate following ever since, mostly thanks to the remedial work of modders. It's easy to see why its players loved it: it's a strange hybrid of science fiction and fantasy that drastically tweaks a lot of the systems that had, by the mid-'90s, become rote in the 4X genre. This 'enhanced' edition has "new features, modernized gameplay, and immersive visuals designed to expand on the already treasured strategy game". There's a demo too, if the prospect of a '90s 4X feels a bit intimidating.

Vaporwave Pinball

Vaporwave Pinball Launch date Announcement trailer - YouTube Vaporwave Pinball Launch date Announcement trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ April 5
Developer:‌ Jamie D, Mixtape Games UK

It's vaporwave pinball.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about platforms
AI Limit key art depicting the protagonist in a hand drawn anime style

Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 31, 2025)
A screenshot from game Mudborne of a little humanoid frog in a marsh

Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 24, 2025)
A screenshot of game jam submission Blade &amp; Wheel. A character wielding a sword awaits input from the user interface, a &quot;wheel&quot; on which the words &quot;cower, &quot;attack,&quot; &quot;attack,&quot; or &quot;struggle&quot; are arranged.

That game jam based on Oblivion's terrible persuasion wheel actually produced some good, weird ideas
See more latest
Most Popular
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Naoe with her arm back about to attack with a katana.
Assassin's Creed Shadows fixes Valhalla's biggest mistakes
Mario Kart World promotional image.
We haven't even gotten over the sting of $70 games and now Nintendo's asking people to pay $80 for Mario Kart
Image of new Donkey Kong looking distressed from a trailer.
I loved the Nintendo Switch, but the Switch 2 looks like every other console now: A worse PC with a few exclusive games
Fields of Mistria art
The 'Stardew Valley-like' genre desperately needs a real name and I have the perfect answer
A woman sat in a cafe
Repose's demo is short, but this 2D horror game is already feeling like something out of Severance
Talion confronting an orc captain in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Assassin's Creed Shadows' huge but shallow open world is proof that we've lost the Nemesis System just when we need it most
The Razer Blade 16 2025 next to the Asus ROG Zephyrus 2025 gaming laptops on a wooden desk, with a gaming PC in the background
Welcome back, Razer: After a PC Gamer gaming laptop showdown, I reckon the Blade 16 is the mobile machine to beat this generation
Huge explosions going off in Disaster Blaster.
Build guns that can bathe entire cities in nuclear fire using the power of math in this explosive roguelike
Aperture Desk Job
Nintendo should have cribbed from Valve on how to make a good handheld tech demo
Sunderfolk&#039;s cast of six anthropomorphic animal hero characters gathered around a hearth.
I don't know if Sunderfolk can replace tabletop RPGs, but its smartphone controls feel like a great alternative if your DM's too exhausted to run a campaign