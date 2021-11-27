The Seagate FireCuda 530 gets a sweet 22% discount this Black Friday weekend

If you’re after a fast NVMe SSD, there are a few names that spring to mind, and one of them should be Seagate. The FireCuda 530 is an M.2 NVMe SSD, and the 1TB version is on sale this Black Friday weekend for $189.99, a discount of $54 off of its regular $243.99 price. It’s true, there are cheaper 1TB drives out there, but few, if any, can match the Seagate 530 in performance. It’s one of our favorite SSDs, and it earned our coveted Editor’s Pick award.

This drive is so fast, it all but hits the maximum speed that’s possible from a PCIe 4.0 drive. It packs in a Phison E18 controller and the very latest Micron 176 Layer TLC NAND which means you get great sequential read and write performance at over 7000 MB/s, but also awesome random performance, and its this that makes an SSD feel fast and snappy.

There’s a caveat though. It’s a hot running drive, so you’d best install it under the main heatsink of your motherboard to keep it humming along at its best without any throttling. Should you wish, there’s a version of the FireCuda 530 that comes with an EKWB designed heatsink. It’s not discounted anywhere near as much as the one without it, but it's worth a look if your motherboard doesn’t have integrated heatsinks.

If you're after a blazing fast SSD to supercharge your gaming rig, the Seagate FireCuda 530 is about as good as it gets.

The FireCuda 530 1TB is likely to remain one of the fasted SSDs on the market until we start to see PCIe 5.0 drives in 2022. But, it isn’t just a fast drive, it’s got an incredible endurance rating too and one that’s ahead of most, if not all of its competition. With a rating of 2550 Terabytes, you can rest assured that this is a drive designed to last for a long time.

If you're looking for a drive that's a little more down to Earth, check out our Black Friday NVMe SSD deals page. Cyber Monday is still to come, and there are still savings to be had.