Stardew Valley creator's next game takes place on same planet but is not a sequel

I can't wait for the next game from Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone's, the creator of the brilliant, gentle farming sim Stardew Valley. Details about his future plans are sparse but during a Reddit Q&A he shed some light on his next project's setting, revealing that it will take place "on the same planet" as Stardew Valley, "although it's not a sequel or expansion in any way".

Now, that doesn't necessarily mean that we should expect another pleasant countryside backdrop. Presumably, not everywhere on the planet is as idyllic as Pelican Town, where Stardew Valley takes place. Plus, the next game could be set in a different time period with different circumstances.

Barone is keeping his cards close to his chest about what the next game will involve, telling users that he doesn't want to pile on the pressure caused by premature hype. Plus it sounds like, whatever it is, is a while off. What he does say, though, is that it will build on a genre or style of game that he feels has not yet fully reached its potential, in the same way Stardew Valley did with Harvest Moon-style farming games.

"I am thinking of approaching my next game with a similar mindset to Stardew Valley—take a style of game that was never fully realized (or that changed trajectories, leaving unexplored possibilities), and carry on the tradition in my own weird way."

But away from his next project, will there be a sequel to Stardew Valley? "I would consider making a Stardew Valley 2 eventually... but not for a bit," he said.

