Windows Recall gets an export feature to let non-Microsoft websites and apps use your Copilot PC's snapshots
But only if you live in the European Economic Area.
It's fair to say that Windows Recall has been one of Microsoft's more controversial ideas in recent times. The AI-powered system routinely captures screenshots of your monitor's output and stores them in an encrypted local database, allowing you to then search for apps, websites, or even document text and images. With its latest Windows 11 Insider build, Microsoft has now added an export function to let you share this data with third-party applications, though not every Copilot+ PC user will see this option.
This is because the Recall Export feature will only be rolled out to users living in the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes all 27 members of the European Union (EU), plus three other countries, namely Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. Everyone else? You're out of luck for the time being.
As to whether this is good or bad news, I'd say it leans more towards the former, as Microsoft is allowing for more uses for Recall while also giving users more data privacy control. That said, there are some important caveats about the export function. The most notable of which is the fact that Recall's database is encrypted, and so in order to share it, a key is generated when Recall is enabled.
You get one key, and one only, so if you lose the piece of paper you've scribbled it down on or (and please don't do this) the text file that you've saved it in, you'll need to restart Recall to get a fresh key. This process will wipe the database clean, though, so you can never get another key for your current database.
The export function isn't the only thing changed in Recall. Microsoft has also altered how long the database is stored for on your Copilot+ PC. Previously, it was kept for an indefinite amount of time by default, but now it's 90 days.
As to why Microsoft added the export function in the first place, and more specifically, only for EEA folks, The Register asked this particular question and received the expected reply: "The changes are a result of Microsoft's ongoing commitment to complying with applicable laws and regulations."
Whether other countries push for the same change is anyone's guess, but until they do, just remember that if you're not in the EEA, the data that Recall is collecting might be yours, but there's not a lot you can do with it outside of your PC.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
