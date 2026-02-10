Crypto scammer who reportedly stole at least $73 million through social media, calls, and dating services sentenced to a 'statutory maximum of 20 years in prison'
“While technology has made it possible for people to quickly communicate with others who live oceans away, it also has made it easier for criminals to prey on innocent victims.”
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
A crypto scammer who is accused (alongside his co-conspirators) of stealing at least $73.6 million has been sentenced to "the statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in an international cryptocurrency investment conspiracy carried out from scam centers in the Kingdom of Cambodia".
42-year old Daren Li allegedly cut his ankle monitor off and fled in December 2025, and thus has been sentenced in absentia. This means he has been sentenced without being present. General A. Tysen Duva of the US Justice Department’s Criminal Division says it "will work with our law enforcement partners around the world to ensure that Li is returned to the United States to serve his full sentence."
Li pled guilty in November, 2024, and before fleeing gave details on the methods he and his co-conspirators engaged in. According to the U.S Department of Justice:
"Li admitted that unindicted members of the conspiracy would contact victims directly through unsolicited social-media interactions, telephone calls and messages, and online dating services. The unindicted co-conspirators would gain the trust of victims by establishing either professional or romantic relationships with them, often communicating by electronic messages sent via end-to-end encrypted applications.
"These co-conspirators established spoofed domains and websites that resembled legitimate cryptocurrency trading platforms and promote fraudulent cryptocurrency investments to the victims after gaining the victims’ trust."
Some involved in the scam would claim to be from a customer service or tech support team, and would ask for payment in the form of cryptocurrency, which could then be laundered, according to the US DoJ.
Li reportedly admitted to at least $73.6 in stolen assets, at least $59.8 million of which has been allegedly laundered by U.S shell companies. So far, eight co-conspirators have pleaded guilty. Li is said to be the "first defendant to be sentenced who was directly involved in the ultimate receipt of victim funds."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
First Assistant U.S Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California says , "While technology has made it possible for people to quickly communicate with others who live oceans away, it also has made it easier for criminals to prey on innocent victims." He urges "the investing public to use caution and to not talk to strangers…especially ones who solicit money online."
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.