Crypto scammer who reportedly stole at least $73 million through social media, calls, and dating services sentenced to a 'statutory maximum of 20 years in prison'

News
By published

“While technology has made it possible for people to quickly communicate with others who live oceans away, it also has made it easier for criminals to prey on innocent victims.”

In this photo illustration a novelty Bitcoin token is photographed on a US Dollar bank note, on January 4, 2025 in Bath, England. The Cryptocurrency market has recently received a significant boost by the election of Donald Trump with hopes of the start of a policy framework that could see Bitcoin as a strategic asset
(Image credit: Getty Images / Anna Barclay)

A crypto scammer who is accused (alongside his co-conspirators) of stealing at least $73.6 million has been sentenced to "the statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in an international cryptocurrency investment conspiracy carried out from scam centers in the Kingdom of Cambodia".

42-year old Daren Li allegedly cut his ankle monitor off and fled in December 2025, and thus has been sentenced in absentia. This means he has been sentenced without being present. General A. Tysen Duva of the US Justice Department’s Criminal Division says it "will work with our law enforcement partners around the world to ensure that Li is returned to the United States to serve his full sentence."

"These co-conspirators established spoofed domains and websites that resembled legitimate cryptocurrency trading platforms and promote fraudulent cryptocurrency investments to the victims after gaining the victims’ trust."

A rendered concept image of an imaginary real Bitcoin against a stylized digital/electronic background

(Image credit: BlackJack3D via Getty Images)

Some involved in the scam would claim to be from a customer service or tech support team, and would ask for payment in the form of cryptocurrency, which could then be laundered, according to the US DoJ.

Li reportedly admitted to at least $73.6 in stolen assets, at least $59.8 million of which has been allegedly laundered by U.S shell companies. So far, eight co-conspirators have pleaded guilty. Li is said to be the "first defendant to be sentenced who was directly involved in the ultimate receipt of victim funds."

First Assistant U.S Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California says , "While technology has made it possible for people to quickly communicate with others who live oceans away, it also has made it easier for criminals to prey on innocent victims." He urges "the investing public to use caution and to not talk to strangers…especially ones who solicit money online."

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop
Best gaming rigs 2026

1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16

2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L

3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.

4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT

5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3


👉Check out our list of guides👈

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.