Valve has quietly discontinued the last LCD Steam Deck model
A disclaimer on the Steam Deck page notes that no more would be made once sold out, and, well, they went pretty fast.
If you were hoping to get in on that Steam Deck hype without splurging on the newer model with the OLED screen, well, it's whatever you'd call the opposite of a Christmas miracle: They're sold out, and Valve isn't going to make any more.
As Liam Dawe wrote for GamingOnLinux, a disclaimer was snuck onto the Steam store page which outlines the various Steam Deck models: "We are no longer producing the Steam Deck LCD 256 GB model. Once sold out, it will no longer be available." The disclaimer still there, and at least in the US, that original model is sold out for good.
It may not have the delectable, vivid colors of the OLED version, but it was a hell of a workhorse for the price. PC Gamer's Jeremy Laird called it a "stellar deal" when the price dropped a few months back and I'm inclined to agree with him; PC gaming has a reputation for its high financial barrier to entry, so to have a handheld option with bespoke UI and docking functionality for under $400 was a pretty wild value proposition (even with consoles on the table).
That said, there's a new handheld PC or gaming-centric Android what feels like every day now and Valve has hardware ambitions beyond the Deck, so it makes sense that the company is simplifying its product lineup and focusing on its biggest and best models as it prepares to roll out the Steam Machine.
If you're looking for your own way to play Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on the train and want to get a sense of the playing field, check out our list of the best handheld gaming PCs.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
