Valve has quietly discontinued the last LCD Steam Deck model

A disclaimer on the Steam Deck page notes that no more would be made once sold out, and, well, they went pretty fast.

If you were hoping to get in on that Steam Deck hype without splurging on the newer model with the OLED screen, well, it's whatever you'd call the opposite of a Christmas miracle: They're sold out, and Valve isn't going to make any more.

As Liam Dawe wrote for GamingOnLinux, a disclaimer was snuck onto the Steam store page which outlines the various Steam Deck models: "We are no longer producing the Steam Deck LCD 256 GB model. Once sold out, it will no longer be available." The disclaimer still there, and at least in the US, that original model is sold out for good.

