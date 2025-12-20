Valve has quietly discontinued the last LCD Steam Deck model

If you were hoping to get in on that Steam Deck hype without splurging on the newer model with the OLED screen, well, it's whatever you'd call the opposite of a Christmas miracle: They're sold out, and Valve isn't going to make any more.

As Liam Dawe wrote for GamingOnLinux, a disclaimer was snuck onto the Steam store page which outlines the various Steam Deck models: "We are no longer producing the Steam Deck LCD 256 GB model. Once sold out, it will no longer be available." The disclaimer still there, and at least in the US, that original model is sold out for good.

It may not have the delectable, vivid colors of the OLED version, but it was a hell of a workhorse for the price. PC Gamer's Jeremy Laird called it a "stellar deal" when the price dropped a few months back and I'm inclined to agree with him; PC gaming has a reputation for its high financial barrier to entry, so to have a handheld option with bespoke UI and docking functionality for under $400 was a pretty wild value proposition (even with consoles on the table).

That said, there's a new handheld PC or gaming-centric Android what feels like every day now and Valve has hardware ambitions beyond the Deck, so it makes sense that the company is simplifying its product lineup and focusing on its biggest and best models as it prepares to roll out the Steam Machine.

