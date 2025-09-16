If you bought Corsair PC memory after 2018 you might be entitled to a share of $5.5 million from a class action over advertised DDR4 and DDR5 speeds

Corsair has settled a class action lawsuit claiming that the memory specialist overstated the speeds of various DDR4 and DDR5 RAM kits on offer since 2018. Corsair is set to pay out $5.5 million to customers (via Tom's Hardware).

To boil the dispute right down, Corsair is accused of advertising RAM products according to the speeds attained under XMP or Extended Memory Profiles as opposed to JEDEC defaults.

According to the settlement, you could be entitled to compensation if you bought, "any Corsair DDR-4 (non-SODIMM/laptop) memory product with a rated speed over 2133 megahertz (MHz) or any Corsair DDR-5 (non-SODIMM/laptop) memory product with a rated speed over 4800 megahertz, and made that purchase while living in the United States, and the purchase(s) occurred between January 14, 2018 and July 2, 2025."

The initial terms say that proof of purchase isn't necessary, but without it claimants are limited to compensation for five products. Compensation will be on a pro-rata basis. In other words, there isn't a fixed compensation amount per claim, instead the $5.5 million sum will be divided among the successful claimants.

It's worth noting that the settlement does not include an admission of guilt by Corsair, merely it means the company has decided to put an end to litigation with the settlement.

The difference between what the memory kits run at by default and the speeds they can attain under XMP settings are at the heart of the dispute. (Image credit: Future)

"The plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege they were led to believe that the advertised speeds were 'out of the box' speeds requiring no adjustments to their PCs," the settlement website says, "the Court has not decided which side is right.

"Corsair Gaming denies all claims of wrongdoing and denies that it violated any law. The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability. The parties have agreed to the settlement to avoid the uncertainties, burdens and expenses associated with continuing the case."

The settlement has been agreed by the protagonists, but has yet to acquire court approval. If the court does approve the deal, Corsair will also be required to adjust the way it advertises RAM.

"The settlement will also require Corsair to take commercially reasonable efforts to implement changes on the packaging, website product pages, and specifications provided to resellers for the covered products. Rated speeds for the products will be listed as 'up to' speeds, with the following corresponding text: 'Requires overclocking/PC BIOS adjustments. Maximum speed and performance depend on system components, including motherboard and CPU.'

Anywho, if you did buy Corsair memory between January 14 2018 and July 2 2025, you have until October 28 to head over to the class action website and register your claim.