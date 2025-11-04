Give it up for the MCHOSE Ace 68 Turbo, the world's first 16 kHz keyboard and surely the last word in technological overkill

News
By published

So fast it Hz.

MCHOSE Ace 68 Turbo
(Image credit: MCHOSE)

Fans of absolutely asinine technological overkill rejoice. Your keyboard has arrived. May we present the MCHOSE Ace 68 Turbo, the world's first keyboard with a 16 kHz polling rate.

What possible benefit could this have, you ask? Well, lower latency is the obvious answer. In other words, less lag between stabbing a key and having something happen in-game and on-screen. The question is, of course, at what point does lower latency become undetectable to human senses?

Cue an army of twitch gamers pointing out the huge benefits of 8 kHz mice and how they couldn't possibly slum it with—eugh!—a 4 KHz rodent. Or whatever.

The MCHOSE Ace 68 Turbo is a pretty sweet looking keeb for $99, so maybe it doesn't matter if the 16 kHz polling is a gimmick. (Image credit: MCHOSE)

However, according to one well-respected authority, high polling rates for keyboards don't necessarily pose the same performance problems as mice. To quote keyboard specialist Wooting in relation to its 8 kHz-capable 80HE keyboard:

"In our testing we haven’t measured any performance issues or a significantly increased CPU load. Mice that poll at 8k are constantly sending relative position data updates to the computer which is known to cause increased CPU load, whereas the data stream sent by keyboard polling is very different. A PC should have no issues running the Wooting 80HE at 8 kHz. It is however possible to lower the polling rate of the keyboard."

Of course, 8 kHz isn't 16 kHz and perhaps at some point keyboard polling rate could become an issue.

For the record, the MCHOSE Ace 68 Turbo also sports a dual-core CPU, a 4-layer PCB, and Rapid Trigger switches with an accuracy of 0.001 mm. So, now you know.

Then there's the CNC-milled aluminium housing, Hall effect sensors and a dynamic RGB lightbar. When you factor all that in, the Ace 68 Turbo is not oppressively pricey at $99. So, if the polling rate is a gimmick, at least you're not paying massively for it.

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 wireless keyboard
Best gaming keyboard 2025

1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68

3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108

4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE

5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE

6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount

7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max

8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE

9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB

10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma


👉Check out our full guide👈

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.