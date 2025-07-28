We've just crowned a new best capture card, dethroning Elgato in favour of AverMedia—now let me tell you why

When I'm excited about a game, of course I want to share it with anyone I can corner—and that often includes Discord pals that otherwise live a multi-hour train ride away. Streaming over Discord is an okay option, I guess, but it's hardly ideal (don't get me started on the bitrate). For anyone wanting to get serious about recording 4K gameplay for the viewing pleasure of an audience—captive or otherwise—you're going to need a dedicated bit of kit.

With that in mind, perhaps it's high time I treat my pals to the full streamer experience and stump up the cash for one of the best capture cards for PC gaming. I mean, they already joke that my weekly video call updates are like listening to a very exclusive podcast. Luckily for them, I've just taken a deep dive into all things capture cards—in for a penny, in for a pound!

Speaking of money, you don't need to splash loads of cash for a decent capture card these days. For instance, the AverMedia Live Gamer Ultra S GC553Pro, which I've just crowned the best overall capture card, is only $140 at Amazon.

Good enough to dethrone previous favourite, the Elgato HD60 X? You betcha, and for more reasons than the simple fact that the AverMedia capture card is capable of recording 4K 60 FPS gameplay while the Elgato can only get up to 1080p resolution footage—though that is a pretty important point of comparison for any would-be streamer.

That said, it's worth noting that the delicious option for 4K recording for the GC553Pro is locked behind AverMedia's capture software, Streaming Centre. It's not the most intuitive program, but without it, you're limited to recording via the GC553Pro at considerably lower settings. Even with all of those 4K settings, you're also likely going to want to run the whole feed through OBS, making the whole experience far from plug-and-play.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Otherwise, both the AverMedia and the Elgato capture cards offer HDR and VRR support, for vibrant, non-teary footage—but the Elgato only manages this on passthrough. And the AverMedia capture card features two HDMI 2.0 ports. All of which means the GC553Pro offers performance that doesn't have one arm tied behind its back, serving up all of those 4K bells and whistles for both recording and passthrough.

To run this bad boy, though, you'll need a decent rig as the Avermedia card doesn't do any hardware heavy-lifting itself. Still, if your PC (or, dare I say it, laptop) can keep up, the GC553Pro is good to capture just as long as you like. Our Hope writes in her review that the AverMedia Live Gamer Ultra S GC553Pro happily ran for multiple marathon gaming sessions "with no complaints." That not only means I can comfortably stream my latest doomed settlement in Against the Storm to my Discord pals, but that any resulting complaints definitely won't be on my side.