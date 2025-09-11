PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: 007 First Light

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to 007 First Light, IO Interactive's exciting new James Bond game. From the company behind the Hitman series, this third-person action-adventure game places gamers in the shoes of a young James Bond before he has earned his 00 status, with the agent needing to go on a globe-trotting adventure to fulfil his mission. And, from what we've seen so far, First Light is shaping up to be the first game in well over a decade that delivers the genuine James Bond dream of being a suave, slick-talking and fast-shooting super spy. First Light seems to be coming with a licence to thrill!

Our features in this issue don't stop there, though, as we've also got two other great long reads. First, we have a deep-dive into Raw Fury, the publishing house that is now famous for its exceptional indie catalogue of games. To get the inside scoop on Raw Fury's approach to the gaming industry, discover the secret of its success, and find out what hot indie new games it has coming down the line, PC Gamer speaks directly to the publisher's CEO Pim Holfve, as well as the firm's beloved dog, Ponyo.

Then, secondly, PC Gamer delivers the ultimate one-stop shop of need-to-know information on Phantom Blade Zero, the awesome new wuxia action role-playing game developed and published by Chinese game maker S-GAME. For this, PC Gamer travels to China, goes inside S-GAME's development studio, and speaks directly to the game's director, Qiwei 'Soulframe' Liang, about his vision and why Phantom Blade Zero is definitely not a Soulslike. This is one to watch, that's for sure.

Next, in terms of previews, we go hands-on with the suitably epic new action-RPG, Titan Quest II, get shrunk down to miniature size to deliver our early verdict on survival-crafting game Grounded 2, as well as go hands-on with Aether & Iron, Killer Inn, He Is Coming, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, The Ratline, Formula Legends, A Pretty Broken Adventure, Exekiller, and Riftstorm.

Meanwhile, in terms of reviews, the PC Gamer scoring machine delivers verdicts on the Unreal Engine 5-powered Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, as well as Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, Mafia: The Old Country, and Heretic + Hexen, among others.

All that plus a big group test of the best PCIe 5.0 SSDs on the market today, a reinstall of the now ancient hidden PC-exclusive gem, Drakan: Order of the Flame, a shenanigans-filled commencement of our new diary following the misadventures of Crispin the Preposterous, Oblivion Remastered's foremost illusionist, an exploration of the truly excellent Smash Remix mod for Super Smash Bros., a deep dive into why The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind's town of Balmora is such an iconic location in fantasy RPGs, a tips and tricks guide to surviving being eaten by giant bugs in Grounded 2, a look at Final Fantasy XIV's patch 7.25 update, a fresh dispatch from The Spy, a dramatic end to the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

Enjoy the issue!