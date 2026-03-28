Developer of cozy tea shop adventure Wanderstop is shutting down: 'It's a particularly tough time for raising game funds'

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The studio, Ivy Road, wasn't able to secure funding for its next game, Engine Angel.

Two characters sitting on a bench talking
(Image credit: Ivy Road)

Developer Ivy Road, maker of last year's cozy tea shop adventure Wanderstop, is shutting down, the studio announced today.

Calling the announcement "bittersweet," the developer said that its doors will be closing as of March 31. "It’s hard to put into words how thankful we are to have been able to work together on Wanderstop—this is an incredible group of people!"

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Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

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