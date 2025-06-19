World of Warcraft dataminers dug up its biggest boss ever: A new 3,806-foot-tall horror who could crush its capital cities in one step

If you've got a name like Dimensius, the Void Lord, you probably don't like the fact that everyone remembers you as a pretty normal-sized quest boss during World of Warcraft's 2007 Burning Crusade expansion. You'd want to change that, earn that title of Void Lord, and make them fear you.

At about 3,806 feet tall, according to Wowhead, new Dimensius, the Void Lord, has pulled it off. He's gigantic, fully eclipsing the size of the capital city of Stormwind and easily the biggest boss in the game.

The datamined model might not look like much alone, but if you were actually standing below him I'm not sure you'd even be able to see his head. I'm actually extremely curious now how the boss fight against him in The War Within's patch 11.2 raid Manaforge: Omega will even work. How do you hurt a guy who not only looks incorporeal but who is also big enough to step on a 40-player raid team and feel nothing?

"You haven't seen a boss like this before," lead encounter designer Drew De Sousa told Wowhead in a recent interview about the upcoming patch.

"Dimensius is going to be an absolute feast for the eyes," lead encounter designer Taylor Sanders added in the same interview. "It's an incredible encounter."

WoW players haven't fought anyone this big before. Even the apocalyptic dragon Deathwing—who's backside is its own raid boss—isn't as massive as Dimensius. The only other planet-sized thing on Azeroth is that big sword sticking out of it, and last I checked, nobody has a plan for what to do about that. It seems very possible that players won't even defeat Dimensius but merely witness him before he peaces out until Midnight, the void-themed expansion coming next year.

It won't be long until Blizzard releases Dimensius into the world. Patch 11.2 will have a testing period on the WoW PTR and will likely launch sometime in August based on previous release schedules.